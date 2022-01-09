Diane Morgan reprises her role as Mandy tonight on television.

What’s on tonight: Diane Morgan reprises her role as Mandy.

BBC Two at 10pm

With so much harrowing television drama on the air, there may be a market for some pure hilarity.

Diane Morgan’s eponymous alter ego returns to cause more mayhem in the gig economy following her extended Christmas special (16 minutes instead of the usual 15).

Mandy’s long-suffering benefits adviser (Tom Basden) finds her work as a guide at a local stately home, where she tells tourists titillating “facts” like “the Krays were killed here for stealing Michael Heseltine’s ashtray.”

She goes on a Who Do You Think You Are?-style reality TV show to research her family tree in the second part of the double bill.

BBC One, 8pm

Cobbler Dean Westmoreland works on a pair of electric-blue racing boots that belonged to a recently deceased professional speedway racer, while Steve Fletcher and Will Kirk work on a grandfather clock together.

Meanwhile, organ restorer David Burville works on a 1960s electric organ that needs all 88 keys refurbished and reset, and bookbinder Chris Shaw works on a long-forgotten diary.

BBC One at 9 p.m

Jack Taylor’s body is discovered in a Barking churchyard in the final episode of this sensitively handled true-crime drama.

His family, like the relatives and friends of the other victims, believes that his death was suspicious.

The police, on the other hand, dismiss their concerns once more, prompting them to launch their own investigation.

Sarah Sak (Sheridan Smith) has accepted the fact that she will never know what happened to her son Anthony.

However, Port and Taylor’s CCTV footage is released, and they are arrested.

Channel 4 at 9 p.m.

While Lee, a UK Sotheby’s International Realty broker, is attempting to sell one of his exclusive listings, the £17.5 million Huxley House on The Bishops Avenue in Hampstead, north London, also known as Billionaire’s Row, Polina is attempting to find a home for shoe-making fashionista Karl Chu.

He wants a three-bedroom bachelor pad with plenty of shoe storage – and a “cigar terrace,” as you might expect.

Only a little.

