Dick Carson’s death was caused by a number of factors.

What caused Dick Carson’s death?

DICK Carson is well-known for his work on shows such as The Merv Griffin Show, Wheel of Fortune, and The Tonight Show.

On January 9, 2022, it was announced that he had died at the age of 92.

Carson, an American television director, was born on June 4, 1929.

He had received five Emmy Awards throughout his career.

He is also famous for being the brother of Johnny Carson, an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer who tragically died on January 23, 2005.

Carson, according to his family, died on December 19, 2021, at his home in Studio City, California, after a brief illness.

The illness’s cause is unknown at this time.

His wife, children, and grandchildren are his survivors.