Dick Clark Said The Ronettes’ ‘Be My Baby’ Was ‘the Record of the Century,’ According to Ronnie Spector

Some of the best music of the 1950s and 1960s came from girl groups.

The Ronettes were one of the most well-known girl groups of the time.

Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes talked about how it felt when Dick Clark praised their signature song “Be My Baby.”

Spector explained the origins of “Be My Baby” in an interview with The Guardian, claiming that the song was inspired by Phil Spector’s crush on her.

She wasn’t present while others worked on the song, even though she sang lead vocals on it.

“I had to hide in the ladies’ room in the studio so the musicians could finish their work — I was very pretty and they’d keep looking at me,” Spector recalled.

“All those ‘Oh oh ohs,’ inspired by my old Frankie Lymon records,’ I came up with while I was in there.”

My vocals took three days to record, take after take.”

The musicians who worked on the song had a strong reaction to her voice, according to Spector.

“The recording captures the full range of my emotions, from nervousness to excitement,” she explained.

“The band went crazy when I came in with ‘The night we met, I knew I needed you so,’

I was 18 years old, 3,000 miles from home, and everyone was calling me Billie Holliday.”

Spector talked about the first time he heard “Be My Baby.”

“The Ronettes were on tour when I first heard it,” she said.

“We were lying in bed watching American Bandstand with Dick Clark when he said, ‘This is going to be the record of the century,’ and it was us!”

Phil Spector’s first No. 1 hit

“Be My Baby” was a smash hit.

The song peaked at No. 1 on the charts.

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for 13 weeks.

Except for their cover of the Christmas song “Sleigh Ride,” none of The Ronettes’ other singles reached the top ten. “Be My Baby” was included on the album Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica, which reached No. 1.

The song reached number 96 on the Billboard 200 chart and remained there for eight weeks.

“Be My Baby” went on to become a hit…

