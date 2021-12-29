‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ 2022: How to Watch

2022 ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’: How to Watch

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will be the year’s biggest party, marking the 50th anniversary of the annual tradition.

In New York, Ryan Seacrest will be joined by first-time cohost Liza Koshy, while Ciara will return to host the Los Angeles party, which will be DJed by D-Nice.

Billy Porter will cohost and perform live from the stage in New Orleans.

“As we prepare to leave 2021 behind and look forward to a bright future, we’re thrilled to be collaborating with MRC to commemorate Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022,” ABC executive Rob Mills said in a statement.

“This show has cemented its reputation as the must-see New Year’s Eve special on television, and the upcoming 50th anniversary will be a must-see event featuring the biggest names in entertainment.”

The show will be broadcast live from San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the first time, with actress Roselyn Sanchez hosting the event’s first-ever Spanish-language countdown.

“The special complements Puerto Rico’s own historic year, as the capital city of San Juan commemorates its 500th anniversary while continuing its world-renowned spirited holiday season,” ABC said in a statement.

“It’s a time of year when local festivals and celebrations reflect the Island’s vibrant culture, food, dance, and music.”

On ABC, the show premieres at 8 p.m.

On ABC’s ET, there are hours of live music from all over the world.

Daddy Yankee will perform in Puerto Rico, while Chlöe, Karol G, and Journey will perform in Times Square.

Avril Lavigne with Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, Ryan Lewis and Macklemore, Mae Muller and Polo G, Walker Hayes, OneRepublic, Masked Wolf, Mneskin, and French Montana will all perform in Los Angeles.

LL Cool J was also scheduled to perform in New York, but he canceled on Wednesday, December 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m sorry to disappoint the millions of fans, but my COVID test came back positive, which means I won’t be performing.”

