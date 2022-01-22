Did Adele quit her Las Vegas shows due to her crippling fear of performing in front of an audience?

Adele has promised to return to the stage as soon as she is able, but fans are wondering if her last-minute cancellation of her Las Vegas show was due to more than “not being ready.”

The 33-year-old sobbed as she told fans yesterday that the show couldn’t go on because of delivery delays and coronavirus, just one day before opening night.

The award-winning singer has previously made no secret of her crippling stage fright or her dislike of touring.

She previously revealed that she vomited before going on stage and that she would turn down jobs if she had an ‘anxiety attack’ and couldn’t perform.

“I’m afraid of audiences,” she admitted in one interview.

I ran out the fire exit during one show in Amsterdam because I was so nervous.

I’ve puked a few times.

I once vomited on someone in Brussels.

All I have to do now is put up with it.

But I’m not a fan of going on tours.

“I have a lot of anxiety attacks.”

“My heart feels like it’s going to explode because I never feel like I’m going to give birth, ever.It’s actually getting worse,” she continued.

“I will not do festivals,” she told Q magazine in 2011.

The prospect of performing in front of such a large audience terrifies me.

I also don’t think the music would work.

Everything moves at a glacial pace.

“I’d hate to book a festival and then have a f***ing panic attack and not be able to perform, do you understand?”

“I’d rather do 12 years at the Barfly than one night at the O2,” she added.

The mum-of-one was reportedly “in a panic” before filming her star-studded Audience With in October of last year, according to the Daily Mail.

“She was freaking out in the dressing room, and this was for an invited audience of friends,” one guest told the publication.

It was a terrifyingly tense atmosphere.

“Ben Winston, who was producing the show, looked as if he was going to pass out from the stress.”

She was forced to restart her hit song Easy On Me due to nerves during the show, telling viewers she was “s**ting herself.”

“@Adele is having an anxiety breakdown n nervous tendencies….,” one Twitter user wrote in response to Adele’s decision.

Only 7 people have COVID…it’s just an excuse to put things off and blame it on that instead of breakdowns.”

“I suspect Adele will confess to having some… at some point down the road,” another added.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.