Did Betty White Really Invent the ‘Great Herring War’ Scene in ‘The Golden Girls’?

Betty White has been memorialized across the internet in the wake of her shocking death.

Scenes from her long and illustrious career have been resurrected, eliciting plenty of nostalgic laughs from the comedic star.

White’s days filming The Golden Girls, a beloved sitcom that has made her an endearing star to multiple generations, produced one of these famous moments.

One scene in particular, in which White’s character waxes lyrical about the Great Herring War, has been cited as evidence of her improvisational abilities.

Is this, however, correct?

The Golden Girls was a television series that aired from 1985 to 1992.

The series had plenty of heartwarming and more serious moments over its seven seasons, but in the wake of White’s death, the comedy at its core has been highlighted.

Rose was played by White, who was a delightfully airheaded character who provided plenty of laughs with her out-of-touch commentary.

Tim Fullerton shared one of these videos on Twitter, and it has since received nearly 19,000 retweets and over 90,000 likes.

Rose tells Blanche (Rue McClanahan) and Dorothy (Bea Arthur) about a feud between two families over a herring in this scene.

As the story progresses, the “Great Herring War” becomes increasingly bizarre, and McClanahan and Arthur seem to struggle to stay in character.

Both are seen snickering while attempting — and failing — to maintain a straight face.

“Betty White improvising on the spot,” according to the tweet, and fans hailed the moment as proof of her comedic prowess.

The fact that people believe Betty White improvised The Great Herring War while Bea and Rue were dead (they were acting) speaks volumes about the show’s writing and performances.

The entire scene was scripted, blocked, and rehearsed. pic.twitter.comVqcRd4tlep

While the idea of an improvising White making her co-stars laugh was appealing, another tweet soon cast doubt on the situation.

“Everything in that scene was written, blocked, and rehearsed,” Kevin Daly said of the episode featuring the “Great Herring War.” Rather than a sign of White’s improvisational skills, Daly called it “a testament to the strength of the writing and performances on The Golden Girls.”

He was the one who…

