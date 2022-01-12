Did Chris Noth’s Sexual Assault Allegations Ruin the Chances of a Season 2?

Do Chris Noth’s Sexual Assault Allegations Ruin the Chances of a Season 2?

And, just like that, the prospect of another Sex and the City spinoff season on HBO Max is looking less likely – maybe – due to the sexual assault allegations leveled against Chris Noth.

Despite the fact that no official word has been given, “insider” sources believe the series will not be renewed due to the growing number of women accusing Noth of sexual assault.

Unnamed sources told Radar Online that the excitement for the next season has cooled.

According to Radar, “the show generated so much buzz that a second season was all but guaranteed.”

Even how Kim Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, could return from London and rejoin the ladies had been discussed.

Cast and crew members left their spring schedules open because they knew they’d be shooting again.

All of those conversations, however, have suddenly stopped.

It’s over after Chris (Noth) and the negative critical reception to the show.

“There won’t be any more,” says the narrator.

Mr. Preston” is the character played by Noth.

After a Peloton ride, “Big” died.

Until accusers came forward with horrific stories about Noth, he was quickly hailed as a hero.

While Mr.

Producers planned to include him in flashback scenes after a major character was killed.

Those scenes were later cut from the plot.

Carrie Bradshaw is played by Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mr.

Noth has reportedly angered Big’s wife.

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and enraged that she and the rest of the cast have been placed in this position,” a “source close to the situation” told US Weekly.

“It’s not about the money; it’s about her legacy,” says the narrator.

Carrie was all about assisting women, and now women are complaining that they have been harmed while she was in charge.”

“She is very aware of the power that comes with being Carrie Bradshaw.

“With great power comes great responsibility, and while SJP understands that this is about him and not about her, she feels like she has let everyone down,” the source said.

She went on to say that the allegations had taken her by surprise.

On their Instagram stories, Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis released a joint statement about Noth.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the allegations against Chris Noth,” they said in a statement on Dec.

Twenty-first.

“We stand behind the women who have…

