Did ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Have an Alternative Ending?

Dexter has done it once more.

The show was revived in 2021 as Dexter: New Blood, a 10-episode revival series that attempted to atone for the perceived mistakes of the original series finale.

The conclusion of Dexter: New Blood, on the other hand, has proven to be just as contentious, if not more so.

Clyde Phillips, the creator and showrunner of Dexter: New Blood, has weighed in on the possibility of an alternate ending.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains information about Dexter: New Blood Episode 10, “Sins of the Father.”]

Phillips said in an interview about the show that he knew Dexter would be killed by Harrison from the start of the revival talks.

“That was the final sentence.

And I think we owed it to the audience,” Phillips told Collider, adding that if Dexter kept escaping, it would have been too repetitive.

“Dexter manages to get away.

It becomes overwhelming after a while.”

“I mean, I don’t know if you know, but I did the last seasons of Nurse Jackie,” he continued, referring to Showtime’s 2009 drama about a New York City drug addict.

“And here’s someone who manages to screw over everyone she comes into contact with.”

As a result, we made the unusual decision to call it a day.

You make every effort to keep shows running as long as possible.”

He went on to say, “It’s the same thing here.”

“I mean, when Harrison says, ‘Open your eyes and look at what you’ve done,’ he’s referring to all of these innocent people.’

That if you weren’t who you are, Dexter, Doakes and Lundy and Rita and Deb, LaGuerta, would still be alive.

I’m sure there are a couple more that I’m forgetting about.”

Dexter’s death, according to Phillips, was “inevitable” because of these factors.

“It became the only way it could end,” he said.

This Line Was Saved for the End of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Michael C Hall

Dexter: New Blood, which premiered in November, followed Dexter’s life following the events of the Dexter series finale.

Dexter appeared to be killed in a storm in the episode, but viewers learned in the final moments that he had survived and fled to Oregon, where he became a lumberjack.

Phillips claimed to have a different ending in mind, but he left after Dexter Season 4 to pursue…

