Did Drakeo the Ruler and YG have a beef?

Drakeo the Ruler was involved in a long-running feud with fellow Los Angeles rapper YG prior to his death on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Drakeo the Ruler threatened violence against YG in a viral social media post earlier in 2021, escalating the feud between the two hip hop artists.

The feud between the two rappers erupted earlier this year when Drakeo threatened to kill YG in a viral social media video unless he stopped disrespecting him in interviews.

“A rap n***** going to get swiss cheesed if he say one more thing,” Drakeo the Ruler said in the video.

“I’m not looking for friends.”

YG, Drakeo the Ruler, and Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent were among the rappers scheduled to perform at the concert.

There’s no evidence that YG was involved in the stabbing death of Drakeo, who was 28 at the time.

The California Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation, told The Sun Sunday night that “no credible evidence” suggests any of the other performers were involved.

Drakeo the Ruler, real name Darrell Caldwell, grew up in Los Angeles and went to Westmont’s Washington High School.

Cold Devil, the rapper’s fourth mixtape, was released in 2017 and has received over 10 million streams.

Talk To Me, a Drake-assisted song, is his most popular track on Spotify, with over 32 million streams.

On February 24, 2021, The Truth Hurts, his first studio album, was released.

Drakeo the Ruler was set to appear at Snoop Dogg’s Once Upon A Time in LA music festival on Saturday, December 18.

He was allegedly stabbed backstage after his performance.

He was stabbed multiple times, according to LAPD.

On December 18, at 9 p.m. EST, the 28-year-old was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not said whether a suspect is in custody or if they know who allegedly stabbed Drakeo the Ruler.

YG (short for ‘Young Gangsta’) is an American rapper from the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

On March 18, 2014, he released his debut album, My Krazy Life.

With his ex-girlfriend Catelyn Sparks, the rapper has two daughters.

From September 6, 2019 to May 2020, YG dated singer Kehlani.

Artists and celebrities have paid tribute to the late rapper on social media.

“No man this sh*t isn’t…,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story.

