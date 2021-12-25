Did George Costanza Have a Dead Brother on ‘Seinfeld’?

Did George Costanza Have a Brother Who Died on ‘Seinfeld’?

George Costanza had a brother named George Costanza.

At the very least, fans of Seinfeld in the early seasons would have you believe that.

By later seasons, the brother had seemingly vanished into thin air, and none of the characters ever mentioned his real name.

A popular fan theory claims that George’s brother died at some point, and there’s some evidence to back it up.

Seinfeld revolved around the everyday lives of four friends.

Fans were introduced to several of the main characters’ family members over the course of the show’s nine-season run.

Jerry Seinfeld’s parents were introduced early on in the show by the writing team.

The Costanzas were also a regular part of the plot.

Babs Kramer, Kramer’s mother, was frequently mentioned, as was Elaine’s father.

Jerry and his friends talked about their parents all the time, but they rarely talked about their siblings.

Was it true that they were all orphans?

Three of the four main characters had at least one sibling, it was revealed during the show’s run.

In a season 4 episode, for instance, Elaine mentioned her sister, Gail.

Jerry mentioned his unnamed sister in the famous episode “The Chinese Restaurant,” and George Costanza hinted at a brother on a few occasions.

Cosmo Kramer was the only one of the characters who was an only child.

George stopped mentioning his brother after he died, according to a 2016 Cracked article.

The theory devolves into something quite sinister.

According to the author, George refers to his brother (but never by name) in the season 3 episode “The Suicide,” in which George visits a psychic.

When the psychic mentions Pauline, George recalls how his brother “once impregnated a woman named Pauline.”

According to the fan theory, George’s brother was still alive when George mentioned him, but died later in the episode.

It would explain why George appears to be particularly downtrodden in later episodes and why he was so obsessed with finding a free parking spot, according to the author.

It could also explain George’s tense and troubled relationship with Frank and Estelle Costanza, his parents.

There’s a little more proof to back up the theory, and it’s hidden inside the Costanza family’s house.

George and his parents are seen eating at a restaurant in several episodes.

