Did Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Celebration Double as a Gender Reveal Party?

Gigi Hadid may have just taken a page out of Taylor Swift‘s playbook with this Easter egg.

Fresh off reports that the supermodel is expecting a baby with longtime love Zayn Malik, Zigi fans have discovered a small, but telling detail from her recent 25th birthday celebration. Was Gigi dropping clues about her pregnancy this entire time? And perhaps even more shocking, could last week’s party also hint at the baby’s sex?

Let’s break the internet’s latest theory down.

In Instagram photos shared by Gigi and her mom, former Real Housewives star Yolanda Hadid, the birthday girl is posing with a “2” balloon and a “5” balloon. One balloon is tied off with a blue string, while the other has a pink string.

It’s totally possible the color choices were simply a coincidence, but fans think otherwise. One tweeted in part, “The blue and pink strings. It was a gender reveal party as well?? Also I think that it’s a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings.”

Others even considered that one pink string and one blue string meant Gigi and Zayn are expecting twins.

Pointing to the Instagram posts as evidence, another tweeted, “What if Zayn and Gigi aren’t just one child but they end up having twins a boy and girl?”

While we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from the future parents themselves, Gigi and Zayn’s baby news isn’t completely far-fetched.

In fact, the catwalk queen recently spoke to i-D magazine about her dream of becoming a mom.

“I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” Gigi shared. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

Gigi and the One Directionsinger confirmed their on-again, off-again romance of several years was very much back on this past Valentine’s Day.

An insider told E! News at the time, “Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella [Hadid] have always loved Zayn. They all have always treated him like part of the family.”