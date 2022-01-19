Is Jade Cline from ‘Teen Mom’ a plastic surgery patient?

Jade Cline first appeared on Young and Pregnant in 2017.

Fans have noticed that she has changed since her reality television debut.

Is she post-op?

Jade Cline, 24, had a BBL (Brazilian buttlift) surgery in Miami, Florida in early 2021.

On her podcast, Jay and Kay Unfiltered, she discussed the procedure in advance, admitting that she was “amazed” by the results of others who had the procedure.

The reality star went through her research and allowed MTV to document her experience on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Cline then discussed it on the podcast, saying she went through “a lot of pain” and “unexpected turns.” The June 8 episode followed Cline’s recovery as her mother tried to care for her.

Her mother, on the other hand, had trouble getting the pain medication she needed.

Cline has been using BBL for nearly a year and is pleased with the results.

In September,

At the age of 20, the Indiana-based waitress gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Kloie Kenna.

Soon after, she was cast in the spinoff Young and Pregnant (2018), which followed her as she tried to raise her child with her mother and boyfriend, Sean Austin.

Cline joined Teen Mom 2 in season 9 (2019) to replace Janelle Evans after the first season.

She and co-star Briana DeJesus have become close friends, and the two have joined the cast of the Family Reunion spinoff.

@jade_desere, welcome to the (hashtag)TeenMom2 family!

The 24-year-old, on the other hand, has an unresolved feud with castmate Ashley Jones, who famously referred to her mother as a “crackhead” during a Young and Pregnant reunion.

They’d been slamming each other on social media and weren’t looking forward to seeing each other in person.

Cline almost got physical when she confronted Jones about her “bullying” during a group exercise, as the Indiana native wanted her co-star to acknowledge her behavior.

Although the two had a tense relationship at one point, they have since reconciled.

When Austin and Cline welcomed their now four-year-old daughter, they were dating.

The couple, on the other hand, frequently…

