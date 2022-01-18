Did Monica from Cheer take home the title of Dancing with the Stars?

MONICA Aldama took a break from coaching during Season 2 of Netflix’s Cheer to compete on Season 29 of Dancing With The Stars.

In September 2020, Aldama was cast on DWTS season 29 alongside celebrities such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Chrishell Stause, and Nelly, with pro Val Chmerkovskiy as her partner.

Despite making it far in the ABC celebrity dance competition, Aldama did not win the mirrorball trophy on DWTS.

During season 29 of DWTS, Aldama and Chmerkovskiy danced to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off, Miley Cyrus’ Party In The USA, and Beyoncé’s Fever.

Her highest score was a 27, and her lowest score was a 16.

In week seven, Aldama was voted off on Villains Night.

Season 29 was won by Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and professional Artem Chigvintsev.

In Cheer season 2, Aldama’s appearance on Dancing With The Stars sparked a lot of controversy.

Some of her students believed their coach had abandoned them while they were preparing for the National Cheerleading Championship in order to appear on the ABC show.

Furthermore, La’Darius Marshall despised the replacement coach who took over during Aldama’s time on DWTS.

Aldama became a cheerleading coach for Navarro in 2000 and led the team to 14 National Championship victories, so she decided to take a break from coaching to appear on the show.

Aldama is best known for the Netflix docuseries Cheer, which follows the problems and dynamics of the 2019 Navarro College coed cheerleading team.

She was born in Alabama on February 9, 1972, and moved with her family to Corsicana, Texas, when she was six years old.

Aldama went on to Tyler Junior College to join the cheerleading squad after graduating from Corsicana High School.

She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler.

