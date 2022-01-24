Did Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’ Just Tease Missions With 2 More Hashira?

Did Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’ Just Tease Missions With Two More Hashira?

While the Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer Season 2 has focused on the Sound Hashira, the anime’s most recent episode features several other members of the group.

In “Gathering,” Tengen Uzui pays tribute to Rengoku, as well as two more Hashira.

Could they be Tanjiro’s and his friends’ next Demon Slayers?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Entertainment District Arc episode 8 of Demon Slayer.]

Tengen Uzui’s battle with Upper Moon 6 demons Gyutaro and Daki began this week, but the demons continued to taunt the Sound Hashira despite the fighting.

Gyutaro’s jealousy is palpable as he accuses Tengen of being “chosen,” but his opponent isn’t buying it.

The Demon Slayer dismisses the idea that he is unique, comparing himself to his Hashira companions.

Although his thoughts are mostly on Rengoku, he also imagines two other members of the group: Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira.

It’s an interesting choice for him to focus on these two in particular.

Could Season 2 of Demon Slayer be hinting at a bigger storyline for these characters in the next arc?

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke have all trained under the Flame and Sound Hashiras so far in Demon Slayer.

When the Entertainment District Arc concludes, could the anime shift its focus to another high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps?

Tanjiro and his friends have become accustomed to accompanying the Hashira on their missions.

And the mention of the Mist and Stone Hashira could indicate that he’ll be seeing them soon.

Both characters first appeared in the Rehabilitation Training Arc of Season 1.

Viewers did not get to spend much time with them, unfortunately.

Fans can learn more about the Hashira through their individual assignments.

It would make sense if more missions were planned, especially if the anime’s main characters intend to join the group in the future.

Will Tanjiro and his associates eventually join the elite group if they continue to work under different Hashira?

