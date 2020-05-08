Did Station 19 Confirm What’s Going on With Grey’s Anatomy’s DeLuca?

Grey’s Anatomy ended its season early after production was shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the stories from Grey Sloan Memorial are done.

When viewers last saw DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Meredith found him having an episode. He admitted something was wrong and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was there by his side. Well, Station 19 seemingly confirmed exactly what was going on with DeLuca and it is what fans expected.

Station 19 finished shooting its season, which means up until its finale, viewers will be getting some nods and clues as to what was supposed to happen in the last few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, including a diagnosis for DeLuca. Meredith and DeLuca’s sister Carina (Stefania Spampinato) were already concerned he was showing early signs of bipolar disorder.

In the Thursday, May 7 episode of Station 19, Carina told Maya (Danielle Savre) that her farther had bipolar I and that her brother recently learned he had the same condition. It’s what many fans assumed, but now it appears to be confirmed.

After production was shut down, Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff sent a message to fans.

“We are disappointed that we don’t get to complete our storytelling this season. The good news? 1621 plays like a satisfying finale! It’s not where we planned to end, but it’s beautiful & the questions that linger we will answer next year,” she tweeted referring to the upcoming season.

The ABC dramas also donated supplies to hospitals and frontline workers fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

“At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home,” Vernoff told E! News in a statement.