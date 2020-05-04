Did You Think TV Was Done With Joe Exotic and Tiger King Specials? It’s Rick Kirkham’s Turn

Did you really think we were done with Joe Exotic and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness? Of course not.

After announcing a new series about Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, Carole Baskin, their feud that resulted in the murder-for-hire plot that landed Joe Exotic in prison, and the mysterious disappearance of Baskin’s former husband, which were all topics of the Netflix limited series Tiger King, Investigation Discovery has another special coming out.

On Tuesday, June 2, ID will premiere The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story, as part of the programming event ID Presents: Nine at 9, nine specials about headline-making cases.

In The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story, Kirkham gives his self-proclaimed “last interview” about Joe Exotic and his time spent at the G.W. Zoo following the famous figure for a reality series. ID says Kirkham will share “insights into how his nightmare began, and how he faced his point of no return just three months after being hired to produce Exotic’s internet show.”

“Kirkham knew he struck gold with the quirky cast of characters and captured all the content he could for his own reality show. But, after a fallout with Exotic, Kirkham found his entire collection of footage ravaged by an arson fire, a criminal act which has yet to be prosecuted. After yet another fire plagued his home in the US, Kirkham knew he had to flee for his safety and settled down in a small village in Norway to escape it all. Now, Kirkham is ready to reveal his side of the salacious saga once and for all and will unveil exclusive footage from some material that survived the fire,” ID said in press release.

Other ID Presents: Nine at 9 programming includes Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster, Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery, a special on the murder of Heather Elvis with Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery, a look at the murder of Faith Hedgepeth in Who Killed the Co-Ed? An ID Murder Mystery, Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery about Kyron Horman, 20/20 on ID Investigates: My Father BTK, Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?, and Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery about Jennifer Dulos.

ID Presents: Nine at 9 kicks off on Monday, May 25. The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkahm Story premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. on ID.