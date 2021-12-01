Did your favorite film or TV series survive Netflix’s axing today?

NETFLIX keeps the country entertained with a steady stream of new releases and hidden gems.

But, alas, some good things must come to an end, and December will see the end of a number of television shows and films.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the Netflix movies and TV shows that are leaving this month.

Glee follows a group of ambitious misfits who join a glee club led by a dedicated Spanish teacher in order to escape the harsh realities of high school.

It’s a musical comedy in which the eager and ambitious students must deal with the harsh and cruel realities of their school, McKinley High, in addition to competing for nationals.

Will is also attempting to revive his failing love life while preventing the choir from being sabotaged by the school’s cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester.

Margaret “Maggie” Fitzgerald is an underdog amateur boxer who is helped to realize her dream of becoming a professional by underappreciated trainer Frankie Dunn.

When Maggie shows up at Frankie’s gym, he is hesitant to train the young woman, who is a transplant from working-class Missouri.

However, he eventually gives in, and the two form an unbreakable bond that changes them both forever.

When stoner Dale Denton drops his roach in a panic after witnessing a murder, his consumption of a rare strain of marijuana may prove fatal.

Dale and his dealer flee after learning that the fancy weed can be traced back to them, with a dangerous drug lord and a crooked cop trailing them.

Dewey Finn, an overly enthusiastic guitarist, is fired from his bar band and finds himself out of work.

He poses as a substitute music teacher at an affluent private elementary school, exposing his students to the hard rock gods he idolizes and emulates, much to the chagrin of the overbearing principal.

He imagines redemption at a local Battle of the Bands as he gets his privileged and precocious charges in touch with their inner rock ‘n’ roll animals.

