Diddy calls out Grammys for ‘not respecting black music’ in 50 MINUTE speech at Clive Davis Gala

He was an honoree of the 2020 Grammys Salute to Industry Icons award at the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night.

And in a whopping 50 minute acceptance speech, Diddy used his time to slam the Recording Academy for their lack of respect toward black music.

The 50-year-old took to the stage to say his peace before encouraging the academy to ‘do better.’

‘There’s something that I need to say to the Grammys — and I say this with love,’ he began to the A-list crowd.

‘Every year y’all be killing us. I’m speaking for all the artists and executives: in the great words of Erykah Badu, “We are artists and we are sensitive about our s**t.” For most of us, this is all we’ve got. This is our only hope.’

He continued to claim his genre of hip-hop had ‘never been respected.’

‘Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys.’

‘So right now, with this current situation, it’s not a revelation. This thing been going on — not just in music, but in film, sports, around the world.’

He continued: ‘And for years we’ve allowed institutions that have never had our best interests at heart to judge us. And that stops right now.’

Diddy added a challenge to the Academy within his 50 minute speech, asking them to ‘do better’ for the 2021 award ceremony.

‘I’m officially starting the clock: you’ve got 365 days to get this s**t together,’ he said.

‘We need the artists to take back control, we need transparency, we need diversity. This is the room that has the power to force the change that needs to be made.’

He continued: They have to make the changes for us. They’re a non-profit organization that is supposed to protect the welfare of the musical community. That’s what is says on the mission statement. They work for us.

Diddy ended his empowering speech with: ‘It’s going to take all of us to get this done. I’m here for the artists, so sign me up.’

The producer’s spiel comes after his last nomination was in 2016 for All Day.

Before then, he had not been nominated since 2004 for Rap Performance By A Duo or Group for Shake Ya Tailfeather.

Diddy has only won one Grammy out of his 12 nominations.

He took home Rap Performance By A Duo or Group for I’ll Be Missin’ You in 1998 – the first time he was nominated.

This is not the first time the Grammys have come under heat for being racist.

The record executive’s speech comes as only 10 black artists have won the coveted Album Of The Year award since the show’s conception in 1957.

However, 2017 saw the Academy completely shut out white men for the category.

Album of the Year saw, Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn,’ Bruno Mars’ ’24K Magic,’ Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’ and Childish Gambino’s ‘Awaken, My Love!’

The award went to Bruno Mars and 24K Magic.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air on Sunday night on CBS at 5PM PST.

Lizzo leads with eight nominations, including the big four – Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.