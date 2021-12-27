‘Didn’t Everybody?’ says Dermot Mulroney, who wanted Jules and Michael to end up together in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding.’

In ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ Dermot Mulroney wanted Jules and Michael to end up together: ‘Didn’t Everybody?’

Michael O’Neal (Cameron Diaz) may have married Kimberly Wallace (Cameron Diaz) in My Best Friend’s Wedding, but Dermot Mulroney admits he would have been game if the sportswriter married best friend Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) all along.

“Didn’t everyone?! I did too in some ways, of course,” the Hanna actor, 58, told Us Weekly exclusively.

“Of course, Julia and I are still great friends.”

That’ll be one of the things I’ll share with the rest of the world, who will be wondering and perhaps wishing.”

The Chicago-based rom-com starred Roberts, 54, as a food critic who tries desperately to break up her best friend Michael and his new fiancee, Kimberly, just days before they say “I do.”

“It just sat on the shelf and matured.”

It’s amazing how it’s somehow gained meaning and value over time.

Mulroney said to Us, “It’s a magical movie.”

“Since then, [Julia and I] have collaborated on a number of occasions.

Not long ago, Amazon Prime released On Homecoming.

Before that, August was in Osage County.

Is it really 25 years ago? That movie means as much to me now as it did when I got that part.”

The scene in which Julia’s friend George Downes (Rupert Everett) unexpectedly starts singing “I Say a Little Prayer” at a seafood restaurant during one of the many family events leading up to the wedding day is perhaps the film’s most famous scene to date.

“Getting out of bed and going to work is one of my favorite things to do.

“Can you imagine knowing that day was coming?” the actor from The Family Stone told Us.

“But even as I sat there, things on the set were happening that I could never have imagined.”

Waiters sing along with lobster claws in the background.

PJ Hogan is a fantastic comedic director.

That was all in his head at the time.

When I’m sitting on that set on that particular day,

