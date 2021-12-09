Diego Boneta Reveals His Favorite Scene from the Latino Film ‘Father of the Bride’ (Exclusive)

Diego Boneta is pleased with his work.

In the latest episode of Face to Face With Becky G, the Luis Miguel: The Series star joins Becky G to discuss Latinx representation in Hollywood. In ET’s exclusive clip, Boneta discusses how he’s taking matters into his own hands with his production company, as well as what he likes best about the Latinx Father of the Bride remake he’s a part of.

“That’s the most important part of my career right now,” Boneta said, adding, “I realized that those stories we’re talking about, representation, just wasn’t happening.”

I just finished shooting The Father of the Bride for Warner Bros., which is a remake of the classic rom-com.”

He went on to say, “The premise is a Cuban-American marrying a Mexican family.”

“And I admire that because the obvious choice would have been a Cuban-American who marries into an American family.”

And it’s the first film I can think of for a general audience that discusses the differences and similarities between Latin countries.”

“I think it’s important to keep telling stories like that so people know,” she continues.

The story of a soon-to-be bride’s father coming to terms with his daughter’s big day will still be told through the relationships of a large Cuban American family in Father of the Bride.

Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia play Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced’s Cuban American parents, with Diego Boneta playing the man about to marry Arjona’s character.

Filming on the film was completed earlier this summer.

With the reboot focusing on a Cuban American family, Estefan told ET in May that she hopes viewers will feel “the warmth and love that Latin families have for each other.”

The extended family, how everyone is involved, and how we all put our two cents in where they belong or don’t belong.”

“I think the comedy is really, really well-written, and it has a really beautiful message as well.”

“The groom and his family are Mexican, and the bride’s family is Cuban,” she added.

“Hopefully, we will be able to celebrate cultures in a wonderful, warm, and meaningful way that avoids stereotypes…

A film should be enjoyable regardless of the culture being discussed, which makes me happy because I hope others will agree.

