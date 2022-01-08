Diego Klattenhoff Discusses Ressler’s Flashback Episode — ‘This Is What You Dream About as an Actor’ on ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9

In January, The Blacklist Season 9 premiered a new episode.

This time, fans were transported back in time to Donald Ressler’s post-Liz Keen death devastation.

Fans were taken on an emotional journey in Episode 7, “Between Sleep andamp; Awake,” as a grieving Ressler ends up assisting a mother and son.

Diego Klattenhoff, who plays Ressler, shared his thoughts on the new episode focusing solely on his character.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 Episode 7 of The Blacklist.]

The Blacklist Season 9 returned from its holiday break with the episode “Between Sleep andamp; Awake,” which takes place two years after Liz Keen’s death in the present day.

Agnes proposes a “celebration of life” for her mother, and Cooper invites Ressler to participate, but he declines.

Instead, Ressler goes to the barbershop and reverts to his previous shaved appearance.

He also buys purple carnations and, presumably for the first time since Liz’s death, pays a visit to Liz’s grave.

Simultaneously, the episode flashes back to Ressler, who is dealing with the aftermath of Liz’s death.

Ressler’s car was totaled while pursuing Red.

Ressler was given oxycodone for pain after he was released from the hospital, which explains how he relapsed.

Ressler then traveled to Liberty Falls, a small town in the state of New York.

The former FBI agent just wanted to be alone, but he ended up assisting a mother and her son who were fleeing an abusive man.

Donald Ressler has been played by actor Diego Klattenhoff since the beginning of the series.

“Brothers,” a Ressler-focused episode from season 7, flashed back to a traumatic event in Ressler’s childhood.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7 was perhaps even more emotional than “Brothers,” with Klattenhoff portraying grief and addiction in a single-character episode.

In an interview with ET Canada, Klattenhoff said, “I’ve been very fortunate that they gave me a whole episode to myself and to really go deeper into what happened to Ressler in these two years where we left off at the end of last season.”

When asked about the challenges of an episode about Ressler’s grief, Klattenhoff continued, “This is what you dream about as an actor.”

“Of getting these scripts and devoting so much time to the character and…

