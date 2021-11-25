Diego Luna, the star of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ previously stated that he ‘didn’t want any contact’ with the real-life Narcos leader he portrayed on TV.

Diego Luna, star of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ previously stated that he ‘didn’t want any contact’ with the real-life Narcos leader he portrayed on television.

Narcos: Mexico is a Netflix original series that follows the rise of Mexico’s drug trade.

For the first two seasons of the spinoff series, actor Diego Luna portrayed drug trafficker Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo.

Despite giving a strong performance, Luna stated that he did not want to have any contact with Gallardo while preparing for the role.

Here’s why the Mexican actor was adamant about not meeting the real-life Narcos boss.

Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico’: Showrunner Explains His One Regret About Bad Bunny’s Casting

In the first two seasons of Narcos: Mexico, actor Diego Luna played Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo.

Gallardo is a Mexican drug lord known as “El Jefe de Jefes” (The Boss of Bosses) and “El Padrino” (The Godfather).

In the 1970s, he was a founding member of the Guadalajara Cartel.

During the 1980s, the cartel was in charge of the drug trade in Mexico and along the Mexico-United States border.

Gallardo was charged with the murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1989.

Gallardo has been serving a 40-year sentence at the Altiplano maximum-security prison since then.

However, due to his deteriorating health, he was transferred to a medium-security prison in 2014.

Luisa Rubino, star of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ said she was most excited by the ‘Fires’ and ‘Guns Shooting.’

Actor Diego Luna researched Félix Gallardo’s early life and cartel business to prepare for the role.

Luna, on the other hand, had no desire to contact the real-life drug lord in order to gain a better understanding of the character.

Gallardo is currently serving time in prison for his crimes.

The actor, on the other hand, refused to meet him in person or speak with anyone who knew him.

“I decided not to go there [and]I wanted to work with the material that’s already written, or in documentaries, and stuff like that,” he explained. “I didn’t meet him, I didn’t talk to him [and]I didn’t talk to people who knew him.”

But I didn’t want to speak to him.”

Initially, the actor had no desire to play the drug lord.

Eric Newman, the showrunner of Narcos: Mexico, persuaded him to take the part.

Luna explained how Newman persuaded him to play Gallardo on screen in an interview with The New York Times.

“The series’ showrunner, Eric Newman, had to persuade Luna that Gallardo was not just a simple black hat, but a symptom of a larger disease,” the actor explained.

However, Luna noticed…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.