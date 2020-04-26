Dimitri Diatchenko, actor of “Chernobyl Diaries”, dies at the age of 52

Dimitri Diatchenko, an actor best known for his role in the 2012 film “Chernobyl Diaries”, died 52 years ago, a representative confirmed.

Diatchenko was found dead at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida earlier this week. According to CNN, police were notified by Diatchenko’s staff after he failed to respond to messages.

The police entered his home on April 22nd and discovered Diatchenko’s body. A cause of death is not yet known, although a police officer said that the actor was electrocuted at work and took time out to recover.

Diatchenko was best known for portraying the tour guide Yuri in the horror film “Chernobyl Diaries” with Jonathan Sadowski, Jesse McCartney, Devin Kelley and Olivia Taylor Dudley. He also made a number of guest appearances on television, including “Sons of Anarchy”, “CSI: Miami”, “Bones” and “Criminal Minds”.

Diatchenko also voiced several video games and animated series, including “Family Guy” and the 2012 series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” on Nickelodeon.

