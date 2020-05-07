Dina Lohan calls virtual boyfriend the ‘love of her life’ and launches new podcast with Chanel Omari

Dina Lohan has seen a lot over the years as she shepherded the career of her daughter Lindsay Lohan into one of the most famous starlets of the early 2000s.

Now, she is putting her knowledge to work in a new way with the launch of her podcast, Listen to Me, the OG Mama D, along with her co-host Chanel Omari.

In an exclusive chat with DailyMailTV, Dina and Chanel gave a sneak peek into the pod as well as some updates on Dina’s virtual ‘soulmate’ boyfriend and her plans for Mother’s Day in quarantine.

Host Dina will tackle a wide range of topics in the podcast such as relationships, raising children in show business and the current COVID-19 crisis, along with co-host Chanel.

‘You know my children are like, “mommy it’s your turn to talk.”‘ Dina explained. ‘I want to have guests on that feel comfortable and safe. It’s a safe environment.’

‘I’m not an angry person and I’m not going to go to delve into anything they don’t want to say to me,’ she continued. ‘So I think, for me, that’s really important for others because it’s happened to me.’

The mother of four explained that throughout her adult life she has had people speaking for her, whether she wanted it or not, through publicists or anonymous sources who dished up information about her personal life.

Now she is taking the reigns and the microphone alone with her co-host Chanel Omari. Lohan has been a close mentor of the Princesses: Long Island star since she was a teen.

‘When we were growing up, we would always say, “what would Mama D do?”‘ Chanel told DailyMailTV. ‘That’s where Mama D stemmed from.’

‘She’s created one of the biggest superstars in the world,’ Omari continued. Adding that she did so ‘with grace and love.’

‘Obviously none of us are perfect. We’ve all had our ups and downs,’ Dina reflected. ‘My advice to most of Lindsay’s friends and my children’s friends is to just learn from it.

Dina and Chanel have had their noses to the grindstone during quarantine to get their podcast off the ground, sometimes speaking five or six times a day about planning.

One the upcoming topics is about Dina’s headline-making relationship with Jesse Nadler, the boyfriend she’s virtually dated for over six years without ever meeting in person.

‘By meeting him the way I did, of course at first we were friends and it just grew and grew and grew to this amazing, wonderful relationship and he’s the love of my life,’ Dina gushed.

Last year while starring on Celebrity Big Brother, Dina was forced to defend her relationship to the other stars, particularly Tamar Braxton who was convinced he was ‘a catfish.’

Dina fervently denies that Nadler is or has ever been a ‘catfish’ and says that even her children see the genuine love in their bespoke relationship. Dina is mom to Lindsay, 34, Michael Jr., 32, Ali, 26 and Cody, 23.

‘Aliana had spoken to Jesse at great lengths,’ Dina explained. ‘She loves him and she said you know, “mommy, you guys are soulmates.”‘

Chanel agreed: ‘I think people can really learn a lot from their relationship and I’m excited because people will get to know him better on the podcast and get to know their relationship better instead of pre-judging it in the media.’

Dina, meanwhile, is quarantining like everyone else and with her four children scattered around the globe, they are getting creative for Mother’s Day with a zoom celebration.

And, Lindsay shared a special video message for her mom with DailyMailTV: ‘Hi mommy, Lindsay here. Love you and miss you. You are such a wonderful mother and I’m so lucky and blessed to have you as my mom in my life.’

Ultimately, Dina says the thing she is really looking forward to is finally being able to get out there and speak with her own voice through the new podcast.

‘My kids said it’s my turn to actually do what I love to do because I’ve been in this business before I had children,’ she said. ‘So, now it’s my turn to kinda find myself again.’

The first episode of Dina and Chanel’s podcast, Listen to me, the OG Mama D, will be available on May 13th.