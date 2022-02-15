Dionne Warwick Pays Tribut to Whitney Houston Ten Years After Her Death

Dionne Warwick Remembers Whitney Houston 10 Years Later

Whitney Houston had a voice unlike any other, earning her the moniker “The Voice.” It turns out that talent runs in her family.

Houston’s mother is a legendary Gospel, Blues, and Rock N’ Roll singer in her own right.

Dionne Warwick, her cousin, made history as well.

Houston and Warwick remained friends until Houston’s death in 2012.

In a new interview, Warwick expresses his admiration for Houston.

Houston’s cousin Warwick is his first cousin.

Houston’s mother, Cissy, is her mother’s older sister.

Both Warwick’s mother and Cissy were members of The Drinkard Sisters, a group that made history at RCA Records during their heyday.

Houston’s vocal ability was evident early on, according to Warwick.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Warwick said, “Cissy had an incredible voice, and it transferred to her little baby, Whitney.”

“Whitney grew up in the church choir the same way we all did.”

She was going to sing, it was just a matter of time.

Her and the rest of the family’s fates were sealed.

As if God was pointing a finger at us and saying, ‘Let those vocal cords do what they’re supposed to do.'”

Whitney Houston was nominated for an Emmy Award for a performance on a major award show.

Warwick, who has had her own massive success, watched in awe as Houston grew into a true superstar.

Houston received her first Grammy award, which she famously presented to her.

“It was like watching Cissy grow up all over again when I was watching Whitney.”

Houston’s voice and dedication, she said.

“Every little girl after Whitney Houston wanted to be Whitney Houston.”

Despite being saddened by Houston’s death at the young age of 48, Warwick is proud of Houston’s impact.

“She had a presence that we still feel,” she said.

“Her legacy is her music, her sound, and her voice.”

Houston’s estate is currently putting the finishing touches on the first official biopic of the late singer.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is the title of the film, which is based on Houston’s 1987 hit single of the same name.

Houston’s life and career have been the subject of two previous biopics, one for Lifetime and the other for TV One.

