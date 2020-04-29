Dircom announces the finalists of the Ramón del Corral Communication Awards

The Association of Communication Managers, Dircom, has announced this Wednesday to the finalists of its Ramón del Corral Communication Awards, that this year they celebrate their third edition. From 23 categories, these awards distinguish excellence and good practices in communication and public relations in all its aspects.

After the deliberation period of the jury, chaired by Javier Fernández del Moral, professor of journalism at the Complutense University of Madrid, founding partner and former president of Dircom, the final list of the nominated projects has already been drawn up.

So, the 2020 edition has broken record participation, with more than 200 nominations submitted.

This year’s winners, chosen from among these finalists, will be announced through a special online event, led by the journalist Sonsoles Ónega, on May 11, from 4:00 p.m. The broadcast will be broadcast by the official Dircom channel on YouTube, and will also be accessible through social media and the association’s official website.

The Dircom Ramón del Corral Awards are integrated into the Fundacom Awards platform, at an international level, in such a way that the winner and the two finalists in each of the 23 categories They are Spanish candidates for the Fundacom Awards, which will be decided in late June.