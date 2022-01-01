Director Adam McKay Reveals Jonah Hill’s Hilarious Off-Screen Character Death in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Director Adam McKay Unveils Jonah Hill’s Hilarious Off-Screen Character Death in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Don’t Look Up is a satirical comedy about climate change.

It raises the stakes and mocks those who reject scientific proof.

Don’t Look Up allows Jonah Hill to inject a lot of improvisation into the film.

Hill’s character, however, has an off-screen death, according to writer/director Adam McKay.

[This article contains Don’t Look Up spoilers.]

Jason Orlean is the name of Hill’s Don’t Look Up character.

He is President Orlean’s (Meryl Streep) son and Chief of Staff.

He’s a jerk who can’t “read the room,” according to his mother.

After discovering a comet hurtling toward Earth, Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) plead for their assistance.

Jason, on the other hand, is at ease in his opulent surroundings.

As he discusses his mother’s potential role in Playboy, he openly exploits Americans and has an odd obsession with his mother.

Don’t Look Up ends with the comet destroying Earth and Jason in a bad situation.

Variety spoke with McKay about Don’t Look Up’s various endings, one of which involves Hill’s character, Jason.

The creative team was scribbling down different ways for characters to die.

However, not all of them were included in the finished product.

Jason would “die in three days” if he ate tainted human flesh, according to McKay.

Meanwhile, President Orlean flees Earth just in time to avoid the comet’s impact.

After landing on a new planet, however, she meets her demise quickly.

“What if a creature eats you?” he asked Streep.

“Mark [Rylance], Meryl Streep, and I cleaned it up a little bit,” McKay explained.

“I believe the creature’s name changed every time we said it — the take we used was a brontaroc.”

Then I said, ‘That’s really funny,’ after we finished shooting it.

‘We should finish with her being devoured by a brontaroc!’

It was Jonah Hill’s idea for his DON’T LOOK UP character Jason Orlean to carry a Birkin bag everywhere because he and the filmmakers thought it would be absurd if the President’s chief of staff carried nuclear codes in a (dollar)30,000 bag. pic.twitter.comrnnVvUVjF8

However, while filming in Boston, McKay told Variety that they came up with the post-credits scene.

“What…,” he exclaimed.

