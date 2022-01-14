Director and Cast of ‘Squid Game’ Discuss the K-Drama’s Biggest Betrayal: ‘Sae-byeok’s Decision Led to Her Own Death’

The Director and Cast of ‘Squid Game’ Talk About the K-Drama’s Biggest Betrayal: ‘Sae-byeok’s Decision Led to Her Own Death’

The goal of the Squid Game was to eliminate 456 players by causing them to die in gruesome ways while playing childhood games.

The K-drama, on the other hand, resulted in a slew of shocking betrayals by the main characters.

Kang Sae-byeok, played by HoYeon Jung, was a fan favorite Squid Game character.

HoYeon, Lee Jung-jae, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk discuss the biggest betrayals in K-dramas and how they led to the death of Sae-byeok.

Kang Sae-byeok had her own reasons for wanting to win the money in the Squid Game as 456 players battled for the ultimate prize at the cost of death.

Together with her younger brother, the young woman fled North Korea.

She needed to leave her brother in a foster home, so she looked for any way to make money so she could hire someone to rescue her mother from the North and bring her family back together.

As a strong female lead, Sae-byeok’s devotion to her family, grit, and strong persona won her fans.

She made it all the way to the end of the Games.

However, she would die in the same manner as she had been foreshadowed in episode 2, resulting in one of the most heinous betrayals in K-drama history.

Despite being wounded during the Glass Bridge round, she made it to the end.

Sang-woo sees an opportunity to level the playing field and murders Sae-byeok over night.

Sang-woo’s actions enraged fans, but director Hwang Dong-hyuk explains that the betrayal had a deeper meaning.

Is Cho Sang-woo’s Bathtub Scene in ‘Squid Game’ Misunderstood by Foreign Viewers?

Director Hwang, Lee Jung-jae, and HoYeon talk about the gravity of the betrayals in the K-drama in a video interview with Vanity Fair.

Sang-woo, Gi-hun, and Sae-byeok have eaten their last meal by the end of Squid Game.

As a precaution, they take the dinner knives.

Gi-hun spends the night with Sae-byeok, who is slowly dying as a result of her injuries.

Gi-hun makes his move to kill Sae-byeok when he notices he’s sleeping.

However, Sae-byeok intervenes and informs him that he is not a murderer.

“Sae-byeok saves Sang-woo by saying to Gi-hun, ‘You’re not this kind of person.’

Sang-woo, however, betrays her in the end.

Sae-byeok’s decision, in a sense, led to her own death,” Hwang explained.

Hwang explains that the scene emotionally repeats the cycle of betrayal.

On several occasions, Sang-woo has betrayed Gi-hun.

In the marbles game, Gi-hun betrayed Il-nam as well.

When Gi-hun was a kid…

