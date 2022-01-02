Director Chloé Zhao of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Reveals the Film’s Original ‘Very Bleak’ Ending

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals was far from the happiest film of 2021.

From shocking betrayals to heartbreaking deaths, the film didn’t shy away from a dark tone.

Eternals, however, could have ended on a much more solemn note, according to director Chloé Zhao.

The remaining immortal beings on Earth were forced to face the consequences of their betrayal by Arishem at the end of Marvel’s Eternals.

Some of the Eternals banded together earlier in the film to prevent the “Emergence,” which would birth a new Celestial and wipe out all human life on Earth.

Ikaris and Sprite tried unsuccessfully to stop them, believing it was their duty to obey the Celestials’ orders.

With Gilgamesh and Ajak already dead at the hands of the Deviants before the final battle, Ikaris flew himself into the Sun, feeling terrible guilt.

Sersi complied with Sprite’s wishes and transformed her into a human being.

Druig, Makkari, and Thena then flew off into the universe in search of more Eternals.

Arishem then dragged the rest of the Eternals — Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos — into space at the end of the Marvel film.

As a result, the film’s ending was not the most happy in cinematic history.

It was, however, almost as depressing.

Chloé Zhao talked about behind-the-scenes secrets from Eternals in an interview with Empire, including the Marvel film’s original ending.

“No,” Zhao said when asked if the finished film’s ending was always the plan.

I’ve never made a movie where the ending is exactly what I wrote; it’s in the edit.

Editing takes up a third of the filmmaking process, and it’s when you show it to people that you discover the ending.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever made a film where the opening and ending are the same as the script,” the director explained.

“And we actually had another, very bleak ending.”

It’s a sad situation.

I didn’t dislike it because I’m used to darker films.

However, I do not believe it was well received by the public.”

“It used to end with everyone back on the ship, minds erased, and just going to another planet, like in The Twilight Zone,” Zhao continued.

Everyone was like, ‘I don’t know what to do when it goes black,’ and it’s also…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.