Director claims Robert Pattinson fell off a bed kissing Kristen Stewart during a ‘Twilight’ audition.

Director claims Robert Pattinson fell off a bed kissing Kristen Stewart in a ‘Twilight’ audition.

Robert Pattinson’s Twilight audition turned out to be very important to him.

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke discussed the struggle to find the franchise’s Edward Cullen in a new interview for The Big Hit Show.

They brought in Pattinson after seeing a number of attractive actors, but Hardwicke admitted she wasn’t convinced at first.

“When he walked in, his hair had been dyed black to go with his wacky bangs.

He wasn’t in the best of shape.

“I was like, ‘Ehh, OK,’ because his shirt was all messy,” she recalled.

Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who had already been cast in the role of Bella Swan, practiced a kissing scene on Hardwicke’s bed during the audition.

“Rob and Kristen auditioned for the kissing scene on my bed, and Rob got so caught up in it that he fell off the bed,” Hardwicke joked.

“I’m in there filming with my little video camera, and I’m like, ‘Dude, calm down.'”

“It has to be Rob!” Kristen exclaimed at the end.

The two stars’ apparent attraction worried Hardwicke.

She said, “I could tell they had a lot of chemistry.”

“And I remember telling Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17,’ because I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, Kristen was 17, I don’t want to get into some illegal thing.’

It’s illegal for them to have sexual relations in our country.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.'”

When they first started filming the movie, the two stars weren’t together.

According to Nancy Richardson, the film’s editor, Stewart was dating someone else at the time.

Pattinson and Stewart started dating in the middle of 2009 and ended up breaking up in 2013.

During a November 2021 profile for The New Yorker, Stewart confirmed Hardwicke’s story about her instant chemistry with Pattinson.

“It was so obvious who worked,” she explained.

“[He had] an intellectual approach mixed with ‘I don’t give a f**k about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was like, “Ugh, same.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Robert Pattinson Fell Off a Bed Kissing Kristen Stewart in ‘Twilight’ Audition, Says Director