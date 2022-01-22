Director James Gunn of ‘Peacemaker’ reveals that DC wasn’t thrilled with one of the show’s Batman jokes.

DC wasn’t thrilled with one of the show’s Batman jokes, according to director James Gunn of ‘Peacemaker.’

The DC Extended Universe has welcomed Peacemaker, but John Cena’s self-proclaimed hero is nothing like Superman or Batman from DC Comics.

In fact, the HBO Max show makes a point of emphasizing this.

And, according to director James Gunn, one of Peacemaker’s more vulgar Batman jokes was not well received by DC.

Peacemaker is set in the DC Extended Universe, so characters from other films in the franchise appear frequently.

The Dark Knight, Batman, is one of them.

Peacemaker is involved in a few heated debates about Gotham’s hero thanks to Auggie Smith’s (Robert Patrick) nosy neighbor.

The comparisons are flying again in Episode 4 of DC’s Peacemakers, and Cena’s character isn’t having it.

He tells his father’s neighbor that he’s better than Batman because all of his supervillains are “six feet f***ing under,” and then goes on a rant about Bruce Wayne’s no-kill code, criticizing how it allows villains to escape prison and wreak more havoc.

Peacemaker, of course, has a few choice words to describe Batman.

And it appears that DC was wary of doing so.

James Gunn admitted to The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast that DC wasn’t thrilled with the insults Peacemaker hurled at Batman.

One particular remark drew their attention — and not in a positive way:

“I was taken aback because they didn’t like Peacemaker calling Batman a p****.”

Even if John Cena’s character is up to much worse in other Peacemaker scenes, it appears that DC didn’t want to go too hard on one of its biggest heroes, especially since he has a film coming out in a few months.

Fortunately, this did not deter Gunn from continuing with the script.

James Gunn not only pointed out that Peacemaker makes far more vulgar jokes than those directed at Batman, but he also suggested that the character isn’t necessarily wrong in his assessment of Gotham’s hero.

During a discussion about Batman, Peacemaker speculates on how many people Bruce Wayne has doomed simply by leaving villains like the Joker alive.

Given how many of them have escaped Arkham, it’s a reasonable question.

