Director James Gunn says it would be a “thrill” to see Batman and Spider-Man team up.

Director James Gunn says that seeing Batman and Spider-Man together would be a “thrill.”

While a big-screen Marvel and DC team-up would be fantastic for fans, it is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

In a recent interview, James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, said he’d be thrilled to see Batman and Spider-Man team up if they had a good story to tell.

Gunn is no stranger to the world of superhero films.

For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he co-wrote and directed all three Guardians of the Galaxy films.

He also created the Peacemaker series for DC Entertainment after writing and directing The Suicide Squad in 20201.

Gunn was asked if he’d ever want to bring the Marvel and DC movie universes together in a recent interview with MovieZine, while promoting Peacemaker with star John Cena.

While he acknowledged that seeing Batman and Spider-Man team up would be fantastic, he stated that he isn’t interested in making films solely for the sake of the gimmick.

“A great story, a great character, a great group of characters, and relationships,” Gunn said.

“I adore action sequences, and I think I enjoy them more than anything else.”

People, on the other hand, become overly concerned with connectivities.

They can get wrapped up in this crossover, this cameo, this easter egg, and this thing.”

“And part of me right now feels like I don’t care about any of that,” he continued.

“Seeing Batman and Spider-Man team up would be a thrilling experience for me as well.”

But I also believe that good stories are what matter, and I’d hate to think that the stories are being forgotten in favor of just characters.”

Gunn holds a unique position as a writer for both Marvel and DC.

He also hinted in the summer of 2021 that he’d spoken to both studios about a possible Harley Quinn and Groot crossover.

“I’d be thrilled to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie,” Gunn said on the ReelBlend podcast.

“Not only have I considered it, but I’ve spoken to the heads of both Marvel and DC about it.”

The director revealed that the studios had listened to his suggestions…

