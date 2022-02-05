Director Jon Watts gathered the cast of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for a ‘Spider-Man Therapy Session.’

Director Jon Watts of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ gathered the cast for a ‘Spider-Man Therapy Session.’

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a film full of mixed emotions.

The audience is laughing and cheering one minute and crying the next.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has a lot of fans, and the fact that it’s still being talked about around the world is proof of that.

And because Jon Watts, the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home, was aware of the film’s potential impact, he spoke with the actors prior to filming to ensure that they got it right.

In the months leading up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, there were rumors that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would reprise their roles as Peter Parker in the film.

Marvel confirmed that a few former Spider-Man actors would appear in the film, but Garfield and Maguire’s involvement was repeatedly denied.

They were, however, deceiving us.

The actors did appear in the film, and the world as we know it will never be the same.

When Tom Holland’s Peter accidentally tore the multiverse open, Garfield and Maguire appeared in the MCU.

And they were there to assist him in resolving the chaos.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has received widespread praise from fans and critics, and it has dominated the box office.

While Garfield and Maguire undoubtedly contributed to the film’s success, it is a triumph in general.

Jon Watts was well aware that Spider-Man: No Way Home had high stakes, and he wanted to do everything he could to avoid them.

So, according to Variety, the director enlisted the help of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, who play Spider-Man.

“We sat in a circle on folding chairs and went over the script together,” Watts revealed.

“I’d talked to everyone individually, but having everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together, and what Spider-Man meant to them was exciting for me.”

We had the only three actors who had ever played Spider-Man in a film, and each of them had been through a lot, both on and off-screen.

It felt like I was having a Spider-Man therapy session.”

“Because we had done that work ahead of time, it was great to take a step back and see the crew watching, as if they were watching the movie,” he continued.

You’re witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

