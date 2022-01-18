Director Joss Whedon responds, claiming Gal Gadot misunderstood his ‘annoyingly flowery’ speech.

‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon responds, claiming that Gal Gadot misinterpreted his ‘annoyingly flowery’ speech.

Several of the stars of the 2017 film, including Gal Gadot, have accused director Joss Whedon of using abusive language.

However, Whedon addresses the allegations in a new interview, claiming that Gadot misunderstood him.

When writer/director Zack Snyder stepped down due to a family tragedy, Whedon stepped in to take over the project.

He reshot scenes with the cast after reworking the script, and the movie was released in 2017.

However, in 2020, some of the cast members came forward to accuse Whedon of sexual misconduct on set.

Ray Fisher, who plays the hero Cyborg, claimed that the director used derogatory language and threatened his career.

In 2021, Gadot, who plays Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, backed Fisher’s position.

She also revealed that she had her own problems with Whedon on set.

“I’m glad Ray is speaking his truth,” Gadot told the LA Times. “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best.”

“However,” she added, “I took care of it there and when it happened.”

“I brought it to the attention of the higher-ups, and they took care of it.”

But I’m glad Ray is willing to speak his mind.”

In light of the allegations, Whedon, who was also accused of misconduct by stars of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, stepped away from his current series, The Nevers.

And now, years after Fisher and Gadot made their allegations, the filmmaker is speaking out on the subject.

Whedon recalled the incident with Gadot in a new feature for Vulture, claiming that she argued with him over a scene she wanted to cut.

He suggested Gadot didn’t understand because of her English skills and assumed he was talking about her when he told her it would be removed over his “dead body,” and that she mistook him for someone else.

“I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track,” Whedon told the outlet. “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.”

Whedon claims Gadot didn’t understand what he was saying.

