Director Matthew Vaughn thinks Tom Hardy as Wolverine would’ve been awesome’ in ‘X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.’

The quality of Marvel’s X-Men films and TV shows has been a rollercoaster.

Despite the critics, most fans agreed that Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine was near-flawless casting.

X-Men director Matthew Vaughn recently stated that if he had to recast Wolverine, Tom Hardy “would have been awesome.” Vaughn also had several other actors in mind, including Targerton and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who could wield Wolverine’s lethal claws.

In 2011, 20th Century Fox announced that their X-Men franchise would be rebooted.

The majority of it was supposed to be rebooted.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was to be kept in the series.

Wolverine actors are held to a high standard as one of Marvel’s most popular characters.

Director Matthew Vaughn never got the chance to recast Wolverine in X-Men: First Class.

In retrospect, he had a few actors to choose from.

Tom Hardy, who played another violent hero Eddie BrockVenom, was the first name he mentioned for the role of Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman’s replacement for Wolverine could be one of three actors suggested by the director of X-Men: First Class https:t.coCfhDcTBRztpic.twitter.comdw0kcPGKjw

“Tom Hardy would have…been awesome,” Vaughn told ComicBook. “Well, he’s gotten older now, but I would say he would have…been awesome.”

While the Venom: Let There Be Carnageactor was the first name that came to mind when Vaughn was asked who he would cast as Wolverine, he admitted that he would go with Taron Egerton and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

One of Vaughn’s top choices for the X-Men hero is likely familiar to fans of his Kingsman franchise.

“I believe Taron [Egerton] is capable of doing it in his sleep.

“Aaron Taylor-Johnson might be able to do it,” Vaughn added.

“I mean, Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices, and I think they could do it really well.”

Despite the fact that Vaughn thought Tom Hardy would be an excellent Wolverine, he would have cast Egerton and Taylor-Johnson before the Venom actor.

Vaughn and Egerton collaborated on Kingsman: The Secret Service and its sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, both of which were adapted from comic books.

Kingsman: The Blue Blood, the third installment, is currently in pre-production.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Quicksilver in Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, is no stranger to comic book films.

While Vaugh mulls over the ‘What Ifs’ of casting Taron Egerton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, or Tom Hardy as Wolverine, some fans may recall that Hugh Jackman might not have played Logan at all.

While fans can’t imagine anyone else playing Wolverine, Russell Crowe and Dougray Scott came close to replacing Hugh Jackman in the role.

“I participated in a casting call that drew thousands of people from all over the world, and…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

X-Men: First Class director suggests three actors that could replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine https://t.co/CfhDcTBRztpic.twitter.com/dw0kcPGKjw — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) December 17, 2021

| 20th Century FOX” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/kl8F-8tR8to” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/kl8F-8tR8to/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/kl8F-8tR8to?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]