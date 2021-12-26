Director Paul Thomas Anderson was inspired by a real-life awkward teen encounter he witnessed in his neighborhood for his film ‘Licorice Pizza.’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza is a touching tale of friendship and love.

Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) is 15 years old when he meets Alana Kane (Alana Haim), and their lives in 1973 in California’s San Fernando Valley take unexpected turns.

Anderson, aka PT Anderson, is known for films such as Boogie Nights (1997), Magnolia (1999), Punch Drunk Love (2002), There Will Be Blood (2007), The Master (2012), and Phantom Thread (2017), all of which have received critical acclaim.

He claims that a real-life event inspired him to write Licorice Pizza, describing it as “an awkward teen encounter,” similar to the scenes between Gary and Alana in the film.

Alana Haim has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s LICORICE PIZZA. pic.twitter.comjyVcFoRjc0

Anderson told Variety that he went for a walk one day in his neighborhood, the San Fernando Valley, where the film is set, and walked past Portola Middle School, where he witnessed a moment that stuck in his head, sparking the idea for the film.

“It was picture day,” he explained, “and I noticed this very energetic teenager flirting with the photographer.”

It was a great premise right away.”

Anderson said that’s when he got the idea for a scene—a kid asking an older woman out to dinner and seeing what happens next.

“What if she said yes, despite her better judgment?” he imagined, but the idea didn’t seem to take off at first—at least not until he combined it with some amusing stories he’d heard from his friend, producer Gary Goetzman.

Goetzman, like the character Gary in the movie, sold waterbeds to celebrities when he was a teen.

Anderson was inspired to write the screenplay after hearing several of Goetzman’s hilarious true stories.

It included a number of Goetzman’s stories.

What an honor to be named one of @AmericanFilm’s 10 Best Films of the Year! pic.twitter.comfGOVJEl92x

Because Licorice Pizza depicts life in Los Angeles without all of the usual iconic Hollywood landmarks, the San Fernando Valley plays a role in the film.

Anderson was born and raised in the Valley, and he now lives there with his wife, Maya Rudolph, and their four children.

Anderson is enamored with the area…

