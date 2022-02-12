Director Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Cillian Murphy and The Garrison Pub from ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is the final installment in the series, and fans are eager to see how Thomas Shelby and the rest of the Shelby family end up.

The cast has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming season.

However, Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas Shelby, recently gave an interview in which he discussed season 6 of the show.

Director Anthony Byrne also shared some behind-the-scenes shots of Murphy and the infamous Garrison pub.

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will continue the tragic events of Season 5.

Aberama Gold died in season 5 just as he and Polly Gray were about to marry.

In addition, in the season 5 finale, someone betrayed Thomas Shelby and thwarted his plan to kill Oswald Mosley, leaving him in a terrible mental state.

Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray on the show, has died, so she won’t be appearing in Season 6.

However, Ada, Arthur, and Finn, as well as Thomas and Lizzie, will return with the rest of the Shelbys.

“It picks up right where season 5 left off,” director Anthony Byrne told Digital Spy.

“The first image you’ll see will be back in the field, with Tommy holding a gun to his head, and then we’ll move on and resolve that incredible moment.”

Byrne also described the new season as “gothic” on Instagram.

“Tommy Shelby,” said the narrator.

The contrast between light and darkness.

He captioned his photo of Cillian Murphy as “a man on the edge of the abyss staring into the void.”

“During filming, Cillian and I used the word ‘Gothic’ a lot, and this season is very much like that.”

Anthony Byrne (@antobyrne75) shared a post.

Anthony Byrne updated his Instagram account with some behind-the-scenes photos from Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

In February of this year,

He shared a picture of himself with Cillian Murphy on January 1, 2022.

They’re both dressed warmly, though Murphy is clearly dressed in Thomas Shelby garb.

Byrne captioned the photo, “We took over Castlefield in Manchester and turned it into Garrison Lane.”

“You’ll be seeing a lot more of it soon.”

And a slew of behind-the-scenes photos.”

In early February, Byrne also shared a black-and-white photo of himself behind The Garrison pub.

He captioned the photo, “Working lunch at the bar in The Garrison.”

"Sitting is almost never an option."

