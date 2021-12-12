Director Taika Waititi criticizes a rumored leaked poster, calling it “so bad.”

Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok, Calls Allegedly Leaked Poster “So Bad”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe had a busy year in 2021, and the same is expected for the following year.

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the many films that fans are anticipating, especially because it marks the return of Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and also voices Korg.

Although no official content from the film has been released as of yet, a poster for the film was recently discovered online.

Waititi, on the other hand, shared the image on Twitter, and his reaction suggests that it’s not quite as official as we thought.

“I almost wish this was an official poster because it is so bad.”

Waititi wrote, “It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of posters.”

The image that Waititi was quoting has since been removed, as you can see.

Waititi has previously teased that Thor: Love and Thunder “is so insane and also very romantic,” and he reiterated that it’s “the craziest film” he’s ever done during a recent interview with Empire.

“I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life, just between [me and]you and the readers.”

I’ve lived a tenth of a lifetime.

“However, it’s the craziest film I’ve ever made,” Waititi revealed.

“It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made,” he added, “if you wrote down all the elements of this film.”

Who would be in a room if you walked in and said, “I want this and this and this.”

What will you call it? Love And Thunder?

You’d never have to work again, after all.

“Perhaps after this, I won’t.”

Waititi went on to say, “It’s very different from Ragnarok.”

“It’s a whole new level of crazy.”

What’s different, I’ll explain.

This film will be far more emotional.

Plus, there’s a whole lot more love.

And there will be a lot more thunder.

And, if you’ve seen the photos, there’s a lot more Thor.”

Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sig, and others will return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

