Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story First Look: Amanda Peet Is America’s Deadliest Divorcée

Welcome to one of America’s messiest divorces. Or, at least, that’s how Oprah Winfrey previously described it.

Today, the USA Network gave Dirty John fans a first look at its all-new season, which tackles the story of Betty Broderick. The latest iteration of the beloved true crime anthology, appropriately named Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, stars Amanda Peet as the perfect Southern California housewife who was driven to murder following a messy divorce.

But, as the trailer above suggests, “there are two sides to every murder.”

“I wanted a husband and a family. Dan needed a wife that could wait on him,” Peet as Betty laments in a voice-over. “I would’ve been treated better if I’d been a dog and served my master.”

Playing the unfaithful Dan Broderick is none other than Mr. Robot‘s own, Christian Slater. In the dramatization of this case, Betty declares she sacrificed everything only to be pushed aside for a 19-year-old second wife.

“I was married for 16 years, then he turns 40 and he’s walking out with a 19-year-old and a sports car,” Betty adds.

Not to mention, the character claims to have been unfairly institutionalized by her ex. But, does any of this warrant murder?

“I’m amazed it only took one bullet to kill Dan Broderick,” Betty coldly declares.

For a closer look at this fascinating story, be sure to catch the all-new trailer above.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story is coming soon to the USA Network.

(E! and the USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)