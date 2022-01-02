Discover the Next Generation of the Royal Family

The British royal family continues to expand, and each new addition brings with it more adorable moments that no one should miss!

Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips, Queen Elizabeth II’s first great-grandchild, was born to Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and his now-divorced wife, Autumn, in December 2010.

When Isla Elizabeth, the eldest of the royal family’s younger generation, joined the family in March 2012, she became a big sister.

When Prince William and Duchess Kate’s son, Prince George, was born in July 2013, he had the entire world wrapped around his little finger.

George became third in line to the throne when he arrived as the queen’s first great-grandson.

“May he live a long, happy, and glorious life, and one day reign over us!” cried the royal crier as George’s birth announcement was placed outside Buckingham Palace.

“May God protect the Queen!”

Many new cousins were added to the children’s list of lifelong friends as the years passed.

Zara Tindall (née Phillips) and Mike Tindall welcomed their first child, Mia, into the world in January 2014.

Princess Charlotte, George’s younger sister, was the fourth in line to the throne in May 2015.

Prince Louis, her younger brother, arrived three years later in April 2018.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively one month after Louis’ birth that Charlotte and her siblings had a “great bond.”

In May 2018, an insider said, “She is loving having a younger brother to play with.”

“She takes her responsibilities as the big sister very seriously.”

She won’t leave Louis.”

While the three siblings’ close relationship has grown stronger over time, more relatives have arrived to spice up playdates.

Zara and Mike’s second daughter, Lena, was born two months after Louis in June 2018, giving William and Kate’s children a first cousin when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie, into the world in May 2019.

In 2021, three more children were added to the family in quick succession.

August, Princess Eugenie’s first child, was born in February 2021, followed by Lucas, Zara and Mike’s son, in May.

Lilbet Diana, Harry and Meghan’s daughter, was born one month later.

