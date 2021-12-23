Discover Which Harry Potter Star Attempted to Enter Olivia Jade’s DMs.

Find out which Harry Potter star attempted to enter Olivia Jade’s DMs.

Olivia Jade, a former contestant on Dancing With the Stars, receives a lot of fan mail, but one unexpected celebrity tried to start a conversation with her.

Find out who she’s contacted!

It’s only natural for a shrewd Slytherin to try to get into those DMs.

On December 1st, during E!’s Down in the DMs,

Olivia Jade, a 23-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum, shared an Instagram direct message from none other than Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, a.k.a.

Draco Malfoy is a fictional character who appears in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow

“I’m sorry I’m going to expose you,” she explained, “but I believe you’re probably a really nice person.”

“Hello mate,” Tom began.

“I admire your work,” he said, adding a snake emoji to the mix.

Olivia, who has 1.3 million Instagram followers, however, didn’t get the joke: “I haven’t seen the Harry Potter movies so I didn’t get the joke,” she said.

“I didn’t respond, and now I’ve just revealed that I saw it and didn’t respond, which is also impolite of me.”

I believe that most people would understand and be interested in it.

“All I need to do now is watch more movies.”

Olivia has sent a number of direct messages to celebrities that have gone unanswered, including one to Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough after she exited the season 30 competition.

Olivia also admitted to reading her direct messages “way too often,” up to four times per week.

She claims that the majority of the messages she receives are about her dog Milo or fashion, but she does get some shady messages now and then.

The host of the podcast Conversations with Olivia Jade revealed, “It’s so much easier to hold onto the negative.”

“That’s why being on social media full-time is so difficult.

It can be difficult.

You could have a million positives and still hold onto that one negative.

It’s amazing how the brain works.”

Olivia was famously at the center of the college admissions bribery scandal in 2019, which resulted in her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, being sentenced to prison.

Olivia now tries to “find some humor in it” when people on social media poke fun at the lawsuit, despite the fact that it “kind of gives me PTSD.”

Olivia, on the other hand, makes every effort to avoid becoming “robotic” in her…

