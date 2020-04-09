Disney +: few originals, but films and series that will (all the same) make its heyday







Our selection was updated on 04/09 at 11am, two days after the arrival of Disney Plus in our region. And if its catalog has faults, it also has certain qualities to note. In this article, let’s focus on the films and series that should motivate many French people to subscribe to the new streaming platform.

Long-awaited, these series and films are sure values ​​and explain, in part, why Disney + seems to have a promising future in France. Note that this ranking focuses on the productions expected for the year 2020 and those that will be in the catalog of the platform from the first day of operation.

Besides, we explain here why the content offer in France is less important than at Uncle Sam.

What series and films to discover on Disney +?

Disney + flagship series: The Mandalorian (Star Wars)

In summary

The Empire is dead, long live the New Republic. Not sure that the Mandalorian (nicknamed Mando) shares this philosophy. His job, bounty hunter, no longer pays since the return of peace. To pocket a large sum, he then accepts an unofficial contract. His mission ? Find and bring a small being of the sort of late Master Yoda to his sponsors. But when he gets his hands on it, Mando realizes that créture is just a child. Against all expectations, he changes his mind and decides to save him. Then begins a dangerous journey in the galaxy for the duo who must escape the many enemies on their heels.

Why so impatient?

Star Wars. The first answer is in two words. The saga is one of the most cult in the history of cinema and still has millions of fans around the world. Certainly, since the takeover by Disney, many have been disappointed. The new films have not necessarily lived up to the expectations of aficionados of the galactic epic. By viewing them, you can easily understand why.

The feature films are too average for such demanding and intractable fans. Fortunately, The Mandalorian may well reverse this negative spiral and fill lovers of Star Wars. On the other side of the Atlantic, the first original Disney + production received a very favorable reception from critics, on the side of spectators, as well as the specialized press. It gives a different perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, its inhabitants and its regions. Some of his characters have already become cult… we are of course thinking of Baby Yoda, the surprise star of the saga.

In short, the new show (one new episode per week), with the very good Pedro Pascal headlining, is more than promising. It is also one of the main arguments of Disney to sell its service. So let us hope that he lives up to the hopes placed in him.

Watch the trailer for the promising series Star Wars :

A promising Marvel series scheduled for 2020: Wandavision

Synopsis

The adventures of the superheroine Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and her companion Vision. While the couple live a peaceful life, strange phenomena push them to return to service to save the world.

Why so impatient?

For us, the mini-series (6 episodes) Wandavision is more promising than the one that recounts the adventures of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Its shape already has something to challenge. She borrows from sitcom codes to parody them better and claims her comic sides, two distinctive features quite unusual in the universe of the MCU.

Wandavision may be less epic than its counterparts, but it also seems more original and less first degree. If it confirms all the good that its (short) trailer suggests, the original Disney + series will, perhaps, be one of the best discoveries on the subscription streaming platform (SVoD).

To get an overview of Wandavision, it’s here:

Another original Disney Plus blockbuster: Falcon and The Winter soldier

Synopsis

After the events narrated in Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson (aka Le Faucon) and Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, join forces to fight evil. The series follows the adventures of heroic duos around the Globe. They will have to show strength, cunning and patience to overcome enemies who get in their way.

Why so impatient?

An original Disney Plus series and a Marvel series moreover, with two fairly popular heroes. Enough to arouse our curiosity, even if the adventures of the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not always been up to our expectations in recent years. Watching a Marvel is always watching a show where you take your eyes out with special effects.

The means injected into the production of the adventures of superheroes are substantial and the series should therefore (at least) be worth a look for its technical realization (hopefully anyway). As for its scenario, the realization, the dialogues and the development of the characters, let’s say that the result is more uncertain. It will take a little longer to get an idea. The series is scheduled for the year 2020.

Here is the first trailer of show Marvel:

All Disney and Pixar films

In summary

Until now, we have been talking about exclusive Disney + new products, that is to say the programs produced expressly for the new service. But let’s not forget either that Disney Plus is also all the cartoons and animated films of these two flagship studios since their creation. Snow White, Mulan, Dumbo, Bambi, The Lion King, Aladdin, The little Mermaid, Toy story, 1001 Legs, The world of Nemo and many others… fans of all these cult programs should be delighted on Disney +.

Why so impatient?

Everything is said in the introductory paragraph, or almost. Disney and Pixar studios have an incredible catalog of animation classics. We don’t even count the cult cartoons they have produced in recent decades. For fans, Disney + should quickly become a must since, for the first time, a platform will bring together all its productions in one place.

There is no doubt that this is a strong argument for the madmen of the Disney universe. They were there for the American release of the platform and there is no reason why it should not be the same thing in France.

Here is a taste of the programs that you can find on Disney +:

A must-see animated series: The Simpsons

In summary

The daily newspaper of the Simpson family, of average Americans who live in the small town of Springfield. Father Homer is an obese and lazy drunkard, a great lover of beer and junk food. His wife Marge, wiser, tries as best he can to frame her husband and their three children. But everyday life is never at rest between the nonsense of Bart the terrible offspring, Lisa the gifted and Maggie the youngest.

Why so impatient?

The Simpsons is available on Disney + in the United States and we wondered if this would also be the case in France where the M6 ​​group has the broadcasting rights for most of the seasons. Disney Plus France put an end to the suspense by indicating that yes, more than 600 episodes of the cult series would be available at launch. Note that to date, 673 (spread over 30 seasons) have been broadcast.

Otherwise, let’s not lie: fans of the first hour have (for the most part), for a long time succumbed to the charms of streaming not necessarily legal or DVD boxes. Others may also be watching episodes drop by drop over TV broadcasts. As with the cartoons from the Mickey firm’s catalog, Disney + will be the opportunity to have several seasons of the series become essential at hand and in excellent quality.

It may not be the most anticipated program for future Disney Plus subscribers. But still, no doubt that The Simpsons still retains a real power of attraction. Funny, offbeat, satirical trash at will, the impressive longevity series is still one of the pillars of the small screen.

Watch this fun video about the cult program and Disney:

Also read: