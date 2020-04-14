Disney hides that ass that you shouldn’t have suffered to see

This post is from the new daily newsletter of the Culture department of Release, sent every evening. To register, simply enter your email address here.

“And my butt, do you like my butt?” Disney’s answer to this question would undoubtedly be no. No, Brigitte, Disney doesn’t like your butt, because the butt is dirty, hide this SIF that we cannot see. In 1931, the Clarabelle cow, Minnie’s good friend, the Mouse wife, was convicted of contempt for good morals because of her udders, which tossed generously on the screen. Walt Disney was asked to administer a breast reduction for his beautiful milkmaid, who then chose to drape her assets in a flowery dress. Worse hidden, problem solved.

Nearly a century later, Disney is zealously trying to stay at the top of the class when it comes to morality: on its streaming platform, launched in France last week, we discover that Splash, antispecist romance between a New Yorker and a mermaid and first film produced by the house studio Touchstone Pictures in 1984, was embellished with a veil of modesty to say the least ridiculous: in a scene where the mermaid takes the plunge , naked, filmed from behind, her hair was lengthened by a hasty digital post-post-production act, so as to completely cover her buttocks. The height of the absurd, the arrest of the naiad for sexual exhibition is precisely one of the dramatic springs of the plot.

We look up to the sky … and when we see a cat up there on the roof, we can’t help but think of Cats, the latest cataclysmic Hollywood flop in date, which is also the subject of a superb rectal controversy: for example, in March, a digital special effects agent revealed that the film had undergone extensive retouching to erase reliefs from peel under the characters’ tails, above all not to suggest on the screen that they might have an anus. Immediately, outraged Internet users began to demand a butthole cut from the movie – a version with assholes. May their wishes be granted.

Marie Klock