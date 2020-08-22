Disney relaxes ticketing regulations

Shanghai Disney Resort announced on Monday a string of measures to relax ticketing regulations as visitor capacities at tourist sites were raised due to an improved COVID-19 situation in China.

Effective Aug 24, Annual Pass holders and General Admission Ticket holders of Shanghai Disneyland will be able to visit the park on any eligible day based on the condition of their pass or ticket.

Annual pass holders will no longer be required to secure a visitation spot prior to the visit, a requirement which was introduced when the park initially re-opened with limited capacity on May 11.

But guests will still need to log their visitation date and personal information for filing purposes, from up to 30 days to the same day of their visit.

Customers can also purchase tickets through several online channels. On-site purchases at ticketing booths are still not available.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism recently issued a notice about enhancing business resumption for tourism-related enterprises. The notice stipulated that the visitor cap for tourism sites will be raised from 30 percent to 50 percent of maximum capacity.