Dissecting Amazon’s Top-Notch Personal Shopper Service

Is your wardrobe feeling a little lackluster lately? Maybe it’s been disappointing you all year.

You thought you were creating a happy place in your closet, but opening that door only leads to frustration.

A quick glance in the mirror confirms that we are in desperate need of a fashion makeover.

But let’s keep it open and honest.

This isn’t What Not to Wear; no one is going to give you $5,000 just to buy some new clothes.

A new wardrobe can cost a lot of money; on some sites, renting just four pieces of clothing can cost close to (dollar)100 per month.

That’s why we’re here to show you not only a cheaper alternative, but also one that can help you become the style icon you’ve always wanted to be.

And, yes, the clothes are yours to keep!

Save (dollar)10 off a (dollar)50(plus) purchase with code PS10 at checkout through the rest of 2021 when you sign up for Amazon Personal Shopper by Prime Try Before You Buy for just (dollar)5 a month!

Amazon’s Prime Try Before You Buy Personal Shopper is only available to Prime members, and chances are you already have Prime.

This service connects you with Amazon’s team of professional stylists, who will handpick clothing, shoes, and accessories for you.

There are over one million options, so you can be sure they’ll be able to find something to suit your preferences, budget, and requirements!

Here’s how it works: Click “Get Started” to create your profile and answer a few questions about what you’re looking for or if you’d prefer to be surprised.

(You can also rate items here first so Amazon can get a better idea of your style!) You can make a styling request on the survey page.

Perhaps you’re looking for sweaters, brighter pieces, or fabrics that are vegan.

It’s worth noting that you can even live chat with your stylist afterward if you have any specific requests or questions.

You’ll be able to preview your selections before they ship and choose up to eight from the once your stylist has made their decision.

