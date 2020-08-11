Diversity star Perri Kiely dating Dancing On Ice production assistant Laura Smith after meeting backstage on the show

HE didn’t claim victory on Dancing On Ice but Perri Kiely walked away from the contest as a winner.

The Diversity dancer shared the picture of him and his new girlfriend – his first serious love – and I can reveal the lucky lady is Laura Smith, who worked on the hit ITV show.

An insider said: “Perri is absolutely smitten. They met on Dancing On Ice.

“Laura caught his eye immediately and he would flirt like mad with her.

“Perri and Laura took it really slow and went on a few dates before lockdown. They kept it going over the past few months. Perri couldn’t be happier.”

The dancer, who now hosts the breakfast show with Jordan Banjo on Kiss radio, hasn’t had the best luck with his love life, having featured on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2017.

His fans will be gutted to hear he’s off the market.

When I spoke to Perri and Jordan recently Jordan said he was inundated with messages from girls begging him to set them up with Perri.

Sorry ladies . . .

