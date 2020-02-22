Dixie Crush Singer Lindsey Lagestee Dead at 25 After Being Hit by a Car

Fans are mourning the death of Dixie Crush star Lindsey Lagestee.

The singer died on Monday, February 17 at the age of 25.

Fellow band member Jim Nonneman told Taste of Country Lagestee was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on her way to a show in Chicago on Friday, February 14.

“She had just parked a couple of blocks down for the club we were scheduled to play,” he told the outlet. “She exited her pickup truck and was making her way to the venue when she was struck by a car.”

Per the publication, Lagestee was then rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill. The band confirmed she passed away days later “due to complications from the accident.”

“Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy,” the group wrote in part of a Facebook post.

Lagestee was one of the founding members of Dixie Crush—a “country party band” in the Midwest.

“From the very beginning, everyone knew she was something special,” the Facebook post continued. “Her Uncle Tony described her best as a supernova. Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience leaving an indelible impression. Not only would she give an amazing performance, but after every show, Lindsey would come offstage, take time to meet anyone who wanted to say hi, take pictures, and build friendships.”

Per the post, the group played more than 250 shows over the past five years.

“Like a true professional, it made no difference to Lindsey whether we were playing to 40,000 people at Arlington Racecourse, a few thousand people at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont, a few hundred people at a community festival, or the last 25 patrons at 1:00am at a club, Lindsey cherished every moment on stage and put her heart and soul into every song…every performance,” the post also read.

In the message, the band members called Lagestee “an incredible performer, [a]great friend and the best bandmate.” They also thanked their fans for the outpouring of support.

According to her obituary, Lagestee was also a published pharmacist and graduated from Midwestern University with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree during her lifetime.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday.