DIY bath bombs, which can be made at home with only two household items, are a hit with beauty fans.

Have you ever wondered if you could relieve itchy, irritated skin from the comfort of your own home?

You can now, and all you’ll need is a sock and some oats.

“If you like baths, you need to try my favorite cheap bath product,” Grace Booth, 24, a baker and Youtube content creator, wrote on Tiktok.

“The oat bath sock:)” says the narrator.

“You take a clean sock, stuff it with oats, and knot it.”

“The oats turn milky and creamy, and it works wonders for moisturizing the skin!”

“Take a bath and drop it in!”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Leave it to soak up all the water and squeeze it to release the creamy oat mixture! Trust me, you’ll have a wonderful bath!”

“It’s something I use on a regular basis.”

“One of my favorite bath products and it costs next to nothing and leaves you so moisturised!” Grace captioned the video, which has nearly 130k views and nearly 10,000 comments in a day.

The hack is also cost-effective, as large bags of oats are widely available, or, as one commenter put it, “Nah, this is genius, especially since you can buy massive bags of porridge for such a low price.”

It’s best to use regular rolled oats rather than sachets or any that contain added sugar or other ingredients.

If you don’t have a sock, a stocking, tights, or fabric scraps will suffice.

Oats are naturally soothing because they contain avena sativa, an emollient that softens and soothes the skin naturally due to its high content of fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals that all benefit the skin.

“You can also blend oats into powder and just put that in if you don’t wanna bother with the sock,” some suggested as an alternative to the oaty bath.

Another added a floral touch, saying, “this (plus) lavender is elite.”

“Did this for my kiddo when he had chicken pox. very soothing,” one mother explained.

Another added, “This is also great for chickenpox relief!”

Others admitted it helped them with their own skin problems, saying, “I used to take oatmeal baths because I had eczema as a kid.”

“I always felt great after using these,” says 1010.

“Ok, but this is how you treat eczema in babies,” one said, while another admitted, “I use this when my eczema flares up!”

Another person commented, “Works wonders for sunburn y’all.”

As a result, the ‘oat bath sock’ helps to relieve eczema, chickenpox, and sunburn.

“Instructions unclear,” some joked about the tip.

I’ve been enclosed in a…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.