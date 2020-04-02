DIY Hair Mask Recipes From Beyoncé-Approved Brand Reverie

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There’s no need to splash out on fancy hair treatments when you can make your own right at home using ingredients that you already have in the pantry. But where to start? Garrett Markenson, who co-runs Reverie hair care and is a hairstylist to the queen herself, Beyoncé, has exclusively shared some easy DIY hair treatment recipes with E!. Beyond Beyoncé, Reverie’s star-studded fan-base also includes Naomi Watts, Miranda Kerr, Liberty Ross and more.

You can include Reverie hair products in these concoctions, which are all handcrafted in California using ethically and sustainably sourced botanical ingredients, or for some you can use hair products that you already have on hand. Learn how to make scalp exfoliants, overnight masks and more per Markenson’s instructions below for a self-care day made for the history books.

Scalp Exfoliants

Hair Mask

“Add honey + olive oil together to create a mask. If you have essential oils available, add those in. Rosemary + lavender + cedarwood are great for thinning hair. Add a dash of juniper to combat excess oil. Peppermint for strength and growth.”

Note: “Masks should always be applied to wet hair to lock in the moisture (oils are not moisturizing but will help to seal in moisture just like face oils) and they need to be thoroughly washed out to avoid build up or damage when using hot tools.”

Scalp Treatment (Using Reverie Products)

“Add a fine grain sugar to Reverie Shampoo to create an exfoliating effect. Rinse and repeat with Reverie Shampoo sans sugar. Condition with Reverie Conditioner for one to two minutes while you wash your body. Apply one pipette of Cake Restorative Scalp Tonic to damp scalp. Style as usual.”

Hair Treatment (Using Reverie Products)

“As a pre-shampoo scalp/hair treatment one to two times a week: Apply Ever to thoroughly coat scalp and hair. Leave on for minimum of 20 minutes (bonus if you can apply a form of heat). To cleanse, apply shampoo to dry hair first and condition as normal.”

Overnight Mask (Using Reverie Products)

“Apply Ever to thoroughly coat scalp and hair. Leave in overnight. To cleanse, apply shampoo to dry hair first and condition as normal.”

