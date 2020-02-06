DJ Khaled Shares First Photo of Baby No. 2

Baby Aalam Khaled has made his Instagram debut!

On Tuesday, DJ Khaled shared his first photo of his newborn son on social media, giving his followers a first look at his and wife Nicole Tuck‘s baby boy. In the sweet photograph, the couple’s eldest son Asahd, 3, can be seen stepping into his new role as big brother as he and Aalam, who adorably swaddled up, snuggle in bed together.

“BROTHERS ! ASAHD ! And AALAM !” the proud dad captioned his post. Jan 20 . 2020 Time 11 : 42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds 4 ounces WE THE BEST ! MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS !”

After sharing the precious moment he captured between his boys, the “Top Off” hitmaker took to Instagram again to explain the special meaning behind Aalam’s name. According to his post, which features a screenshot of the name’s Arabic definition, the moniker “is an indirect Quranic name for boys and girls that means ‘world.'” He accompanied the pic with the caption, “Aalam Khaled MY SON !”

Last week, the famous DJ announced that he was a dad again via Instagram with a series of snapshots from the delivery room.

“THANK YOU ALLAH !” he wrote. “THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Much to his followers’ dismay, he didn’t live-stream his second son’s birth like he did when Asahd was born in 2016.

While accepting the award for best Rap/Sung Performance for his song “Higher” alongside John Legend, DJ Khaled revealed the name that he and Nicole had chosen for their second son while also paying tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was also featured on the track.

“First of all, God is the greatest, thank you God,” he told the crowd. “This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip-hop…I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago, who we named Aalam. It means ‘the world’ in Arabic.”

Before heading into the 2020 Grammys, DJ Khaled spoke with Ryan Seacrest about the legacy that the “Racks in the Middle” rapper left behind.

“Oh, Nip [was]someone when he spoke, you would just listen,” he told E! News. “Powerful and he would always leave you keys…We’d always talk about family and uplifting people and being great leaders and entrepreneurship. He was just a good man, a good friend and he always had a lot of love but obviously the world felt that…he’s a king.”